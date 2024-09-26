Assam: Fresh Clashes Erupt in Sipajhar School Amidst Recent Tragedy, 4 Expelled

In yet another disturbing incident, a clash between students occurred at Patharighat Higher Secondary School in Sipajhar.
The altercation involved four Class 10 students, who attempted to attack each other upon arriving at the school.
Immediate action by the school authorities prevented the situation from escalating further, as other students quickly informed a teacher.
The four accused students have been expelled from school for four days.
This incident follows the tragic death of Bhabesh Deka, a Class 9 student at Padumpukhuri High School in Sipajhar, Assam, who was brutally beaten by a classmate last Monday morning.
Bhabesh, the son of Hemchandra Deka and a resident of Senapati Para in Darrang district, collapsed in the classroom after the altercation and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
In response to the tragic death, Assam’s state education minister Ranoj Pegu announced the transfer of the principal-in-charge, Janaki Deka, and 11 other teaching and non-teaching staff members from Padumpukhuri High School. This transfer was initiated as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.