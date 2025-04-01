Kamrup (M) Transport Dept Surpasses Previous Records with ₹534.68 Cr Revenue Collection

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Office has achieved a record-breaking revenue collection of over ₹534 crore in the financial year 2024-25, marking the highest-ever collection in the history of the Assam Transport Department. This represents an increase of ₹64 crore from the ₹470.25 crore collected in the previous financial year.

Under the leadership of Special Duty Transport Officer and in-charge of Kamrup Metro, Gautam Das, the Registration and Permit Branch collected ₹500.78 crore, while the Enforcement Branch, headed by DTO Himanshu Kumar Das, generated ₹31.83 crore in fines. Additionally, the Regional Transport Authority Office, under Transport Officer Tamchin Aftab, contributed ₹2.06 crore.

The achievement has been widely acknowledged, with officials and employees expressing enthusiasm over the milestone. Transport Officer Gautam Das credited the success to the diligent efforts of enforcement inspectors and department staff, along with the cooperation of vehicle owners in renewing documents and paying taxes on time. He extended his gratitude to vehicle owners, the media, and all stakeholders for their role in ensuring safe and compliant road travel.

Das further urged vehicle owners to support Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of making Assam accident-free by adhering to transport regulations and prioritizing road safety.

