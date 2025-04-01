CM Sarma Launches Assam’s Biggest Women Entrepreneurship Support Scheme

The Assam government unveiled its biggest women entrepreneurship support initiative, providing Rs 10,000 in seed capital to enhance self-employment opportunities for women on Tuesday.

The scheme named ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’ was launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Behali, Biswanath district, and will be implemented statewide in phases.

"Assam’s biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme launched. 30 lakh women to benefit," CM Sarma stated on a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) after formally handing over the first cheques under the scheme.

With the blessings of our mothers and sisters, today we launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, providing ₹10,000 seed capital to women to boost self employment opportunities. pic.twitter.com/MLGROOJZkr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 1, 2025

He added that, "With the blessings of our mothers and sisters, today we launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, providing Rs 10,000 seed capital to women to boost self-employment opportunities."

The Chief Minister stated that the state is implementing a multi-layered strategy to empower women, spanning from school age to senior years.

"Free admissions, free schooling, livelihood support through Orunodoi, #MMMUA, old age pension and free food grains, in every step we are standing firm with our Nari Shakti," he said.

Under the new scheme, the government will provide Rs. 10,000 as seed capital in the first year, Rs 25,000 in the second year (Rs 12,500 as loan and an equal amount as government support), and Rs 30,000 in the third year as said by CM Sarma.

"Through this, we aim to catalyze micro-level entrepreneurship in Assam," he added.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced that Sarma is starting the 'Lakhpati Baideo' initiative by distributing the first phase of cheques to 23,375 women entrepreneurs under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijan' in Behali. The CMO further mentioned that a total of 27,04,161 self-help group members will benefit from the scheme.