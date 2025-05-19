Kamrup Metro DC Visits Anil Nagar, Contractor Faces Action Over Drainage Work Delay

Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan visited Anil Nagar earlier today to review the progress of the drainage cleaning work undertaken by the contractors. The inspection was aimed at assessing the effectiveness of the measures taken by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the state government to mitigate artificial flooding in the area.

During the visit, the DC found the ongoing work unsatisfactory and expressed concerns over the delay in completing the first phase of the project. Notably, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had visited Anil Nagar on May 15 and openly voiced his dissatisfaction with the contractor’s performance. He had set a fresh deadline of May 19 — i.e., today — for the completion of the first phase.

Despite the extension, a section of contractors failed to complete the drain-cleaning work. Originally, the deadline for the first phase was April 30. Following the minister’s directive on May 15, the contractors were instructed to finish the work within three days, which they failed to comply with.

In view of the continued delays, the district administration decided to issue a notice to the contractors by tonight and is expected to take action under the provisions of the DDMA (Disaster Management) Act.

Also Read: Contractors Face Heat Over Incomplete Flood-Relief Work in Guwahati