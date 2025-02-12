Kamrup Metro DM Orders Removal of Open Wires, Sets 7-Day Deadline

The District Magistrate of Kamrup Metro has issued a formal order addressing the growing public nuisance caused by open and hanging wires on street poles in the region. This issue, identified during field verification, is posing physical discomfort and potential hazards to the general public.

Following the provisions of Section 152(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the Magistrate has taken cognizance of the situation, stating, "I, Sri Kankan Sharma, ACS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kamrup Metro, am satisfied by the field observation that such obstruction is detrimental to the public." The Section permits the removal of unlawful obstructions or nuisances from public spaces, and the Magistrate has invoked this section to take immediate action.

The order requires that all concerned authorities and agencies take corrective measures to secure, manage, and dress the open and hanging wires within seven days from the date of issuance. "Failure to comply with this order or to show sufficient cause against this order," warned the Magistrate, "may result in the imposition of penalties under Section 223 of the BNSS, 2023."

The District Magistrate further emphasized that in case of non-compliance, the pole owning authorities will be required to mitigate the nuisance on their own, with costs to be borne by cable owners. Additionally, the agencies may face penalties and enforcement actions as outlined under Section 160 of the BNSS, 2023, which includes the removal of the nuisance by law enforcement authorities.

In the event of any objections, individuals or agencies have been granted the opportunity to present their reasons for non-compliance. They may appear in person or through an authorized representative before the undersigned on 14/02/2025 at 4 PM in the District Commissioner's office.