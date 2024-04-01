Kamrup (Metro) DTO Witnesses Record Revenue Collection

The Kamrup (metropolitan) district transport office (DTO) reported revenue collection of over Rs 470 crores in the financial year ending on March 31. This was the highest-ever revenue collected during a financial year, DTO Gautam Das said on Monday.
April 1 marks the advent of the new financial year. Ahead of that, the Kamrup (metro) district transport officer Gautam Das thanked all vehicle owners acknowledging their initiative in reaching the mark.
According to the Kamrup (metro) DTO, the office collected a total of Rs 470,10,06,043 during the 2023-24 financial year.
It must be mentioned here that during the previous financial year, that is, during the 2022-23 fiscal, the revenue collection was recorded at Rs 364,94,50,869.
This means that in the financial year 2023-24, the Kamrup (metro) DTO collected around Rs 106 crores more than the previous financial year.
Speaking on the occasion, DTO Gautam Das said, "The district witnessed record-breaking revenue collection due to the whole hearted support of the people. I would like to thank all new vehicle owners for their contribution.