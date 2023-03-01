Kamrup Metro Enforces Complete Ban of Powerloom 'Gamosas' and 2 Other Items

The Assistant Director of Handloom and Textiles Department of Kamrup Metropolitan district on Wednesday has issued a written notice to the vendors of all textile establishments prohibiting the sale of powerloom Gamosas, Mekhela- Sador, Dokhana procured from outside the state with immediate effect.
The direction came in as a larger effort to raise awareness of the traditional weaving industry and discourage the use of machine-made products.
In the notification, the Handloom and Textiles Department, Kamrup Metro stated that under the Handloom (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act. 1985, the sale of gamosas, mekhela - sadars, dokhana etc. produced in powerlooms outside Assam is strictly prohibited.
The notice also states that legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban and further encouraged the weavers to sell of handloom gomosas, mekhelas, sadars, dokhonas etc. manufactured by indigenous weavers in Assam.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Assam cabinet has taken a strong step in enforcing a complete ban on the manufacture of power looms of certain traditional handloom textiles, as well as their sale in the state.
In order to promote Bihu and its festivities, the state government of Assam has prohibited the sale of power loom gamosas, mekhela sadors, and power loom dokhonas from March 1 to April 14.
Addressing the media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "From March 1 to March 14 and afterwards also the sale of power loom gamosas, mekhela sadors, and power loom aronais has been banned."
"I am asking all the DCs and SPs to conduct a drive against the sale of such power loom items similar to our child marriage drive. I have asked the DCs to speak with the textile merchant association to stop bringing in such items before getting seized," he added.