Kamrup Metro Enforces Complete Ban of Powerloom 'Gamosas' and 2 Other Items

The Assistant Director of Handloom and Textiles Department of Kamrup Metropolitan district on Wednesday has issued a written notice to the vendors of all textile establishments prohibiting the sale of powerloom Gamosas, Mekhela- Sador, Dokhana procured from outside the state with immediate effect.

The direction came in as a larger effort to raise awareness of the traditional weaving industry and discourage the use of machine-made products.

In the notification, the Handloom and Textiles Department, Kamrup Metro stated that under the Handloom (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act. 1985, the sale of gamosas, mekhela - sadars, dokhana etc. produced in powerlooms outside Assam is strictly prohibited.

The notice also states that legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban and further encouraged the weavers to sell of handloom gomosas, mekhelas, sadars, dokhonas etc. manufactured by indigenous weavers in Assam.