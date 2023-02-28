Assam Govt Steps Up Preparations for Bihu Performance on April 14

A total of 11,140 artists will be a part of the Bihu performance in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium on April 14 on the occasion of 'Goru Bihu'.

This was stated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event on April 14, mainly initiated to popularise Bihu at the international level.

The Assam CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness 11,140 artists performing Bihu in Guwahati in an attempt to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest recital of the folk dance form. We will also invite all the governors and chief ministers of India. Our ministers will travel to the states from March 20 to 30 to invite them.”

“All ambassadors and high commissioners of the G20 countries and South-East Asian nations in India will be extended invitations to witness the spectacular programme,” CM Sarma said.

CM Sarma said that masters’ workshop began on Monday at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

He said, “The masters’ trainees have come from all districts of the state. On March 1, the trainees will return back to their respective districts. District Commissioners’ will facilitate the registration process for them through an online portal.”

“Each participant will receive Rs 300. They will also receive Rs 3000 each for their costumes. A dancer will be given an allowance of Rs 10,500, from which they will also buy two pairs of costumes,” the CM further said.

Meanwhile, all transactions will be made through the respective bank accounts of the participants.

The chief minister also stated that participants will have to present in Guwahati from April 8 to 15.

According to the chief minister, the government has already sent a sample video of the Bihu dance with limited dancers to the Guinness World Records, which has given its initial clearance.

“If we can do it as per plan, it will be the largest Bihu dance recital at a single venue. The duration of the dance will be 15 minutes. It will be a short and sharp programme,” he said.