Assam Govt Steps Up Preparations for Bihu Performance on April 14

A total of 11,140 artists will be a part of the Bihu performance in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium on April 14 on the occasion of 'Goru Bihu'.
This was stated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event on April 14, mainly initiated to popularise Bihu at the international level.
The Assam CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness 11,140 artists performing Bihu in Guwahati in an attempt to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest recital of the folk dance form. We will also invite all the governors and chief ministers of India. Our ministers will travel to the states from March 20 to 30 to invite them.”
“All ambassadors and high commissioners of the G20 countries and South-East Asian nations in India will be extended invitations to witness the spectacular programme,” CM Sarma said.
CM Sarma said that masters’ workshop began on Monday at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
He said, “The masters’ trainees have come from all districts of the state. On March 1, the trainees will return back to their respective districts. District Commissioners’ will facilitate the registration process for them through an online portal.”
“Each participant will receive Rs 300. They will also receive Rs 3000 each for their costumes. A dancer will be given an allowance of Rs 10,500, from which they will also buy two pairs of costumes,” the CM further said.
Meanwhile, all transactions will be made through the respective bank accounts of the participants.
The chief minister also stated that participants will have to present in Guwahati from April 8 to 15.
According to the chief minister, the government has already sent a sample video of the Bihu dance with limited dancers to the Guinness World Records, which has given its initial clearance.
“If we can do it as per plan, it will be the largest Bihu dance recital at a single venue. The duration of the dance will be 15 minutes. It will be a short and sharp programme,” he said.
On the same day, the prime minister will lay foundation stone to beautification project of Rang Ghar. The state government also aims to inaugurate the AIIMS in Guwahati as well as lay the foundation stone for the Palasbari-Sualkuchi Bridge over River Brahmaputra.
He said that from next year, the state government will hold a seven-day Bihu celebration in Sivasagar and Guwahati in line with Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival, and will be included as Assam’s calendar event.
Besides, the state government has decided to offer grants of Rs 1.5 lakh to Bihu celebration committees which are 10 years old and a detailed SOP will be published within the next few days, Sarma said. He said that the grants will be given to all Bihu functions organized between April 15 May 15.
He also urged the Bihu committees not to demand money from people in the name of organizing Bihu programmes.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said that from next year, the state government will also organize a seven-day Bohag Bihu festival from April 14 to 20 in Guwahati and Sivasagar to popularize Bihu across the country and abroad.
The chief minister also said that police will launch an “intense operation” from March 1 to April 15 to stop sale of machine-made ‘Gamocha’ (Assamese scarf), which has recently received the coveted Geographical Indication (GI).
“After registering Bihu in the Guinness Book of World Records, our next attempt is to include Bagurumba dance of Bodo community in the record book next year. We are already talking to the Bodoland Territorial Council,” he added.