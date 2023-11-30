Kamrup Metro Gets New DC; Pallav Gopal Jha Transferred

Pallav Gopal Jha, the district commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district in Assam was transferred, reports emerged on Thursday.
Jha, who was appointed as the DC of Kamrup (metro) in November, 2021, stayed in the position for over two years.
In his stead, IAS officer Sumit Sattawan will be taking over as the new district commissioner of Kamrup (metro).
Sattawan was earlier posted as the DC of Assam's Lakhimpur district. Meanwhile, the bureaucratic reshuffle means IAS officer Hyalinge Gayatri Devidas will assume the role of Lakhimpur DC.
Furthermore, Pallav Gopal Jha, the leaving Kamrup (metro) DC has been given the position of commissioner of taxes along with addition responsibility of Project Director of Assam's Urban Infrastructure Investment Program (UIIP).