Kamrup Metro Schools to Resume Normal Timings from June 4

In a recent directive from the office of the Inspector of Schools and District Mission Co-ordinator for SSA Kamrup (Metro), all schools in the Kamrup Metro district, including government, provincialised, and private institutions, are to resume their regular academic schedules starting June 4, 2024.
This announcement by Dipika Choudhury, the Inspector of Schools and District Mission Co-ordinator for SSA Kamrup (Metro), follows the District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan)'s withdrawal of a previous order (No. SSA/KAM(M)/TT/Dispatch/40/1287, dated May 22, 2024).
Schools are instructed to revert to their normal timings as per the academic calendar.
School authorities have been requested to take note of this change and ensure necessary actions are implemented accordingly.