School Timings in Kamrup (M) Revised Amid Heatwave

In response to the rising mercury levels and prevailing scorching heat, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro district announced a rescheduling of school timings for both government provincialised and private schools in the district. This directive, aimed at ensuring the well-being of students, will take effect from May 27.
Lower Primary (LP) schools, will now operate from 7:30 AM to 12:00 Noon. Middle English Schools (ME Schools) will function from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM. High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools (HS and HSS Schools) will have their timings set from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM.
To further safeguard students, schools are instructed to conduct morning assemblies inside classrooms or in shaded areas to avoid direct exposure to the sun. It is also mandatory to ensure that electric fans are operational, with immediate repairs or replacements arranged for any defective units.
The directive also includes adjustments to the school dress code. Students are advised not to wear blazers, waistcoats, and ties during this period. Additionally, they may wear sandals instead of shoes if they feel uncomfortable.
Schools are required to closely monitor students for any signs of discomfort. If any uneasiness is observed, parents must be informed immediately, and contact should be made with the nearest hospital for medical assistance. Schools are also urged to create awareness among parents regarding precautionary measures through messages or phone calls.
This rescheduling of school timings will remain in force until further notice. The district administration urges all schools and parents to cooperate fully to ensure the safety and well-being of the students during this challenging heatwave.