Kamrup Metro Unveils Mascot To Raise Awareness About Voting

Kamrup Metropolitan District administration is ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and unveiled mascots to promote the idea of exercising one's franchise during a special event held at the district commissioner's office in Guwahati on the occasion of International Women's Day on Friday.
The Kamrup metropolitan district administration organised a special event on the occasion during which two Hargilas (Greater adjutant) were unveiled as the mascots for the upcoming polls.
Addressing the gathering, the district commissioner, Sumit Sattawan relayed that the administration is prepared for the elections. "It is a special initiative and we are happy to help. Like we have been able to conserve Hargilas through awareness, we hope to raise awareness about conserving the democracy and call people to exercise their right to vote," said the district commissioner.
Sattawan said, "The final voter list is ready and we have demarcated the voting centres. There are 102 voting centres in Guwahati which will be overlooked by women. In all, there are 1,026 voting centres in Kamrup metropolitan district."
"Kamrup metropolitan district usually sees very low voter-turnout. Our initiative is a special step taken to pull those numbers up. We are organizing awareness campaigns in housing societies, schools, colleges, etc.," he said.
Meanwhile, Sattawan said that there has been a 10 per cent fall in voters showing up to cast their votes. "We have taken special measures for first-time voters. There has been a 10 per cent dip in voter-turnout," he said.
There are over 10 lakh voters on the voter list with many people still filing their documents. Among the first-time voters, there are over nine lakh new entrants who will exercise their franshise.