Lok Sabha 2024

Congress Releases First List Of 39 Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls

The 39 candidates who were named were from Chhattisgarh (6), Karnataka (7), Kerala (16), Lakshadweep (1), Meghalaya (2), Nagaland (1), Sikkim (1), Telangana (4), and Tripura (1).
Congress released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha general elections
Congress released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha general elections
Pratidin Time

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Kerala's Wayanad, while seniors leaders like KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also were drafted on the first list of candidates released by the party on Friday.

The Congress released a 39-member list of candidates that it will field in the Lok Sabha general elections to be held later this year. The 39 candidates who were named were from Chhattisgarh (6), Karnataka (7), Kerala (16), Lakshadweep (1), Meghalaya (2), Nagaland (1), Sikkim (1), Telangana (4), and Tripura (1).

Addressing a presser today, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced the first list of candidates.

According to the list, senior leader KC Venugopal, who chose to not contest the elections last time, will be fielded from Kerala's Alappuzha, while Shashi Tharoor will retain his Thiruvananthapuram seat from where he has been a three-time MP in the lower house.

Meanwhile, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will be fielded by the Congress from the state's Rajnandgaon seat, the first list mentioned.

The full list of candidates:

The full list of candidates
The full list of candidates
Congress released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha general elections
Assam: BJP Releases Initial List of Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Wayanad
lok sabha elections 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
lok-sabha-2024>>lok-sabha-2024/congress-releases-first-list-of-39-candidates-for-lok-sabha-polls
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com