Kapinjal Kishore Sharma Takes Over As NF Railway's CPRO

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer of the 2014 batch, has been appointed as the new Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). He took over the responsibilities on Monday succeeding Sabyasachi De.
Sharma holds a B.Tech in Civil Engineering and an M.Tech in Structural Engineering from IIT Guwahati. With a background in the railway sector, he has served in various capacities across different divisions, including Alipurduar and Lumding, where he held positions such as Senior Divisional Operations Manager (Sr. DOM) and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM).
Prior to his current role, Sharma was posted at NFR headquarters as Deputy Chief Commercial Manager (Dy. CCM/HQ).
His extensive experience in the Operating and Commercial departments is expected to contribute to his new role as the CPRO, where he will oversee the public relations and communication efforts of the NFR.