RPF of NF Railway Apprehends 47 Illegal Migrants During Routine Check

On July 2, 2024, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a routine drive at Agartala Railway Station. While checking, they detected 11 persons including nine females and two males, of doubtful nationality. On interrogation, they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they entered India illegally from Bangladesh.

In a recent incident at the Agartala station, four male Bangladeshi nationals were detained on July 23, 2024. The Bangladeshis were planning to proceed for Kolkata via train. Later, all the illegal migrants were handed over to the Officer In-charge/Government Railway Police/Agartala for further legal action.