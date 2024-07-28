RPF of NF Railway Apprehends 47 Illegal Migrants During Routine Check

Continuing their crusade to detect illegal migrants (Bangladeshis and Rohingyas), the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway apprehended a total of 47 illegal migrants and five Indian agents during checking conducted across various stations in June 2024.
In July 2024, the RPF detained 41 illegal migrants till July 23, 2024, the NF Railway said in a press statement on Sunday.
On July 2, 2024, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a routine drive at Agartala Railway Station. While checking, they detected 11 persons including nine females and two males, of doubtful nationality. On interrogation, they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they entered India illegally from Bangladesh.
In a recent incident at the Agartala station, four male Bangladeshi nationals were detained on July 23, 2024. The Bangladeshis were planning to proceed for Kolkata via train. Later, all the illegal migrants were handed over to the Officer In-charge/Government Railway Police/Agartala for further legal action.
Similarly, other illegal migrants were detained from Badarpur and New Jalpaiguri stations during regular checks conducted by the RPF.