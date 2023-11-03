Kaushik Goswami Appointed Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court

The President of India on Thursday appointed Kaushik Goswami as the Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court.
A notification issued in this regard from the Special Secretary to the Government of India stated that Kaushik Goswami has been appointed as the Additional Judge of the high court for a period of two years.
“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Kaushik Goswami, to be an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the notification read.
Notably, Goswami's appointment, the Gauhati High Court will function with 25 judges as against a sanctioned strength of 30 judges.
Meanwhile, the Central Government also appointed the judges of Madhya Pradesh and Patna High Courts; and additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The three additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that were appointed are Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma and Kirti Singh.
The Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal took to X and shared the development.