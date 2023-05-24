Guwahati's Kaushik Guha on a Green Mission for 509 Consecutive Days

Guwahati's very own Kaushik Guha, a resident of Rehabari, has emerged as a passionate advocate for a greener environment and a healthier lifestyle. With an unyielding dedication to his cause, Guha has been planting a sapling every single day for the past 509 days, demonstrating his commitment to a sustainable future.
Guha, employed in the private sector, finds solace in his bicycle and utilizes it not only for commuting but also for a noble purpose. Each morning, he acquires saplings from nurseries in the city and embarks on his cycling expedition, ensuring that a new tree takes root in the soil every day.
Beyond his personal mission, Guha actively engages with the local community, especially schools, to promote the benefits of cycling. He firmly believes that popularizing bicycles among young students will not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also foster a healthier and more active generation.
As part of his efforts, Guha has organized several cycle rallies, encouraging citizens of Guwahati to embrace cycling as a means of transportation. These rallies not only raise awareness about environmental issues but also inspire others to adopt a sustainable lifestyle.
Kaushik Guha has become an eco-warrior, exemplifying the power of individual actions in making a collective impact. His unwavering dedication to planting saplings and promoting cycling serves as an inspiration to the community, reminding us all of our responsibility towards the environment.
With each passing day, Guha continues to nurture his passion, planting seeds of hope for a greener and healthier future in Guwahati. His remarkable efforts are a testament to the power of one individual's commitment and the transformative potential it holds for our society.
Guwahati residents and environmental enthusiasts alike are encouraged to join hands with Kaushik Guha in his mission towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable city.