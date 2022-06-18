Assam Girl Leads India To Bronze In Asian Track Cycling Championships

Led by Assam’s Chayanika Gogoi, the Indian contingent bagged the bronze medal at the 41st Asian Track Cycling Championships on Saturday.

The Assam Cycling Association (ACA) president Harmeet Singh and general secretary Tapan Das extended their greetings to the contingent.

The cycling team led by Assam’s Chayanika Gogoi defeated Uzbekistan in the Women Elite Section in the event organised at Delhi.

The Indian team also managed to set a national record of covering four kilometers in 4.44 minutes.