Assam Girl Leads India To Bronze In Asian Track Cycling Championships

Led by Assam’s Chayanika Gogoi, the Indian contingent bagged the bronze medal at the 41st Asian Track Cycling Championships on Saturday.
The Assam Cycling Association (ACA) president Harmeet Singh and general secretary Tapan Das extended their greetings to the contingent.
The cycling team led by Assam’s Chayanika Gogoi defeated Uzbekistan in the Women Elite Section in the event organised at Delhi.
The Indian team also managed to set a national record of covering four kilometers in 4.44 minutes.
Moreover, the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for Gogoi.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to congratulate the team. He wrote, “India flags off a fine start at the Asian Track Cycling Championships by winning Bronze in the Women Elite Section beating Uzbekistan.”
“With Assam's Chayanika Gogoi in the lead, the team also set a national record of covering 4 km in 4.44 minutes. Congratulations Team,” he added.