Kerala Man Jumps From Ferry Into Brahmaputra River; Search Ongoing

An incident unfolded at the Rajadwar ferry ghat in North Guwahati on Saturday, where a man jumped from a ferry into the Brahmaputra River.
The victim has been identified as Vincent (49) from Kerala.
A group of individuals who were carpenter by profession had traveled to the area for the construction of a private boat. Currently, the whereabouts of Vincent remain unknown. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has initiated a search operation for the missing person.
Reports indicate that there were a total of five passengers on the ferry, four of them hailing from Kerala.
The group arrived today at the Rajadwar ferry ghat, raising questions among locals about how the ferry operations, which had been suspended since September 5, 2018, were permitted to resume.