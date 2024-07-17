Ferry With Over 100 Onboard Stranded Near Assam's Majuli

A Ro-Pax ferry with over 100 passengers is stranded mid-river near Majuli in Assam. The ferry, which set out on Wednesday morning, after 17 days of service disruption, is suspected to have developed a snag.
As per reports, the ferry is carrying 12 cars and 40 motorcycles along with over 100 people. It was headed to Neamatighat from Aphalamukh Ghat when it was stranded on the Brahmaputra River.
A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been dispatched to carry out rescue operations and more details are awaited in this regard.
This comes after ferry services were restored today after a 17-day hiatus due to a rise in Brahmaputra water levels.