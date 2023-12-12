Keshab Mahanta Inquires Health Condition of Actor Jayanta Das at Apollo Hospital

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday paid a visit to the Apollo Hospital to inquire the health condition of Assamese actor and comedian Jayanta Das.
It may be mentioned that, the actor is undergoing treatment in a critical condition at the Apollo Hospital.
Keshab Mahanta assured that the Assam Government will provide all the required healthcare facilities to the actor.
He said, “All facilities will be provided by the state government towards the treatment of the Jayanta Das. A team of specialized doctors from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be deployed for his treatment. We have also made all arrangements to ensure that there is no shortage of blood supply. We have asked the blood bank of the GMCH to be ready in any situation of crisis.”
“We hope that he will recover soon. I also talked with the family members of Das and ensured them that they would get our full support,” he added.
Jayanta Das, a popular actor of Assam was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati on Sunday. His daughter Juhi Das informed this through a social media post.
Jayanta Das is famously known for his role as Hemanta Kakoti in the hit Assamese sitcom ‘Bharaghar’ which left a lasting impact. He was also seen in Assamese movies including Nayak, Moina Sorai Moina Maat, Kadambari, Mon and Kanyadaan.