Keshab Mahanta Inquires Health Condition of Actor Jayanta Das at Apollo Hospital

Jayanta Das, a popular actor of Assam was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati on Sunday. His daughter Juhi Das informed this through a social media post.

Jayanta Das is famously known for his role as Hemanta Kakoti in the hit Assamese sitcom ‘Bharaghar’ which left a lasting impact. He was also seen in Assamese movies including Nayak, Moina Sorai Moina Maat, Kadambari, Mon and Kanyadaan.