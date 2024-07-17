Key Congress Leaders Convene in Guwahati for Political Affairs Committee Meeting

The Congress's Political Affairs Committee meeting convened today at Hotel Lilly, Six Mile Guwahati, bringing together key leaders including Jitendra Singh, General Secretary of AICC, and Prithviraj Sathe along with Vikash Upadhyaya, Secretary of AICC & Incharge of Assam PCC, and Bhupen Bora, President of APCC.
Led by Jitendra Singh, the session was structured into six groups, each headed by prominent figures such as Gaurav Gogoi MP, Pradyut Bordoloi MP, Rokibul Hussain MP, Debabrata Saikia Leader of CLP, Zakir Hussain Sikdar Working President of APCC, and Bobbeeta Sharma Vice President of APCC.
The meeting aimed to generate recommendations on organisational enhancements, with each group comprising 10 senior APCC members focusing on six distinct topics.
The nine-hour session, commencing at 9 AM and concluding at 6 PM, was coordinated by Jitendra Singh and emphasized proactive methodologies for organisational improvement. The recommendations are slated for final submission shortly.
This initiative is poised to prepare Congress cadres and the organisation for upcoming Panchayat Elections and Assembly bye-elections, aiming to rejuvenate the Congress Government by 2026.
Following the meeting, Bhupen Bora, President of APCC, addressed the media, outlining the strategic outcomes and future plans derived from the intensive brainstorming session.