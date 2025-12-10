"This Isn’t Normal Pushing": Vlogger Flags Harassment at Post Malone’s Guwahati Concert

A travel content creator from the United Kingdom known as ‘Discover with Emma’ has alleged that she and her friend were sexually harassed during the Post Malone concert held in Guwahati recently.

In a Facebook post, Emma recounted that both she and her friend, identified by her username @amina_finds, were “touched without consent” within minutes of entering the packed concert arena.

“Do you think concerts are a safe place for women in India?” she wrote, describing how the situation escalated soon after they made their way into the crowd. According to her, the two were forced to push their way out of the dense gathering barely ten minutes later and move to a safer space near the vendors as they “no longer felt safe.”

Emma stated that the incident left them unable to enjoy the event any further. She said that this was not “normal crowd pushing” but part of a larger issue of violence and harassment against women in public spaces.

“No concert, no matter how big, should make women choose between enjoying the music and guarding their bodies,” she wrote.

The vlogger also clarified that the incident should not be seen as a reflection of Guwahati or its people. She praised the city for its kindness, warmth and hospitality, saying they had met many respectful and enthusiastic attendees throughout their visit.

“I want to be extremely clear: this is not a reflection of Guwahati as a whole. Throughout our time here, we’ve experienced so much kindness, warmth, and genuine hospitality. We met countless people last night who were lovely, respectful, and excited to share the moment,” she wrote.

However, she warned that “a small number of men acting without respect or consent” can ruin an entire experience and instill fear.

Post Malone’s debut performance in Guwahati was seen as a landmark moment for the city, bringing a global music star to the Northeast and boosting tourism, and cultural visibility.

According to organisers, a large security and management team, consisting of police, private guards, fire officials and event staff, had been deployed across the venue. They said the area was closely monitored throughout the night with extensive on-ground personnel and CCTV cameras to ensure safety.

Emma concluded in her post: “Women deserve to feel safe. Not just at concerts, but everywhere.”

