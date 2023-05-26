Kharguli Water Gush: AASU Protestors Burn Effigy Of Ashok Singhal

Speaking to media persons after visiting the incident spot this evening, Ashok Singhal said, “When hydro testing is done after welding process of the pipes, the pressure is kept very low. We have never heard about such an incident of water bursting out after hydro testing has been successfully done. But the incident that has happened today is very unfortunate. A detailed inquiry will be done in regard to this. There is a safety audit for all pipes laid. The entire situation will be investigated.”

He also said that the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro has been directed to visit the incident spot and take stock of the situation.

“A relief camp has been set up here. The DC has also been instructed to visit the spot and take stock of the situation here. I will also visit the area after the safety audit begins. After we get the detailed report after a few days, I will be back here and speak to the residents of the area,” the minister added.