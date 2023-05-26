Kharguli Water Gush: AASU Protestors Burn Effigy Of Ashok Singhal

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Friday staged a protest by burning the effigy of state cabinet minister Ashok Singhal following the Kharguli incident where a water supply pipeline burst, causing the death of one, while damaging nearby buildings and washing away several vehicles.
The protest was organized in front of Swahid Nyas in Guwahati’s Uzanbazar area where the protestors were seen burning the effigy of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister, Ashok Singhal, and shouting slogans against him.
“The incident yesterday was tragic and Assam government is entirely responsible for it. A woman died and many were injured apart from massive damages that were caused by the pipeline burst in Kharguli yesterday. We demand that ex-gratia be given to the deceased woman’s family and to bear all medical expenses of the injured persons,” one of the protestors said.
“JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) carried out testing without prior notice to the residents nearby. They should introspect on the incident and ensure that such an incident should never happen again,” he added.
The AASU member further pointed out that such pipeline bursts occur in several areas in the city, however minimal, but go unreported.
On Thursday, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati at around 3pm, causing a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaging at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons have been injured in the incident.
One woman, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment. The police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause of the burst.
Meawnhile, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has assured that the water supply will be restored soon. However, the affected people have expressed their anger and frustration over the incident. They have demanded compensation from the GMDA for the damage caused to their property.
The incident has once again raised the issue of the poor quality of infrastructure in Guwahati. The city has been facing a number of problems due to the poor quality of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. The authorities need to take steps to improve the quality of infrastructure in the city to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.
Earlier yesterday, cabinet minister Ashok Singhal ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.
Speaking to media persons after visiting the incident spot this evening, Ashok Singhal said, “When hydro testing is done after welding process of the pipes, the pressure is kept very low. We have never heard about such an incident of water bursting out after hydro testing has been successfully done. But the incident that has happened today is very unfortunate. A detailed inquiry will be done in regard to this. There is a safety audit for all pipes laid. The entire situation will be investigated.”
He also said that the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro has been directed to visit the incident spot and take stock of the situation.
“A relief camp has been set up here. The DC has also been instructed to visit the spot and take stock of the situation here. I will also visit the area after the safety audit begins. After we get the detailed report after a few days, I will be back here and speak to the residents of the area,” the minister added.