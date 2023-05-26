Kharguli Water Gush: Raijor Dal Files Complaint Against Water Dept

Following the major water pipeline burst in Guwahati’s Kharguli, Raijor Dal lodged a complaint against the Assam Urban Water Supply & Sewerage Board alleging that the pipes were installed using low quality materials.
The complaint was filed at Latasil police station in the city on Friday, sources informed.
A representative of the party said that the pipe burst and the eventual massive water gush occurred due to the low quality materials being used for the installation of the pipes by “unskilled technicians”.
The Akhil Gogoi-led party also alleged that the incident was also a result of corruption within the water supply schemes.
Further, it also demanded that the state government provide proper compensation to the affected people.
On Thursday, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati at around 3pm, causing a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaging at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons were injured in the incident.
One woman, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment. The police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause of the burst.
Meawnhile, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has assured that the water supply will be restored soon. However, the affected people have expressed their anger and frustration over the incident. They have demanded compensation from the GMDA for the damage caused to their property.
In light of the incident, Revenue & Disaster Management Minister of Assam, Jogen Mohan announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of the woman who lost her life in the water pipe burst incident.
Speaking on the incident, the minister stated that the Disaster Management Department will bare all expenses of the stranded people who are currently lodged at relief camps.
Jogen Mohan said, “The Disaster Management Department of Assam will provide all essential help to the affected people. We have decided to provide Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 10,000 each to the injured persons. Rs 5,000 each will be provided to the affected people for clothes and utensils. Further, we will also provide free food and lodging to the 22 families who are seeking shelter at the relief camp.”