Kid Goes Missing in River Brahmaputra, Search Ops Underway

In a tragic incident, one kid has gone missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Brahmaputra River at the Rajaduar Ghat in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

The kid has been identified as 12-years-old Saidul Islam.

According to locals, the incident occurred when the kid had come to the ghat to take a bath.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting relentless search operations since yesterday evening to retrieve the body of the kid. However no clue of the missing kid has been traced as of now.