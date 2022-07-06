Muslim Religious Leader Shot Dead in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old Muslim community religious leader was shot dead in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Tuesday.

The leader was shot at the MIDC area of Yeola town in Nashik.

The spiritual leader, who hailed from Afghanistan, was shot dead by a group of four unidentified persons. He has been identified as Khwaja Sayyad Chishti, who was popularly known as ‘Sufi Baba’ in Yeola.

According to officials, Chishti was shot with a firearm in the forehead by the attackers, following which he died on the spot. The assailants seized Chishti’s SUV and fled from the spot. However the reason for the killing is not known yet.

Meanwhile, a murder case has been registered at the Yeola Police Station and an investigation is underway to nab the killers.