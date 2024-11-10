Kidnapped Guwahati Child Rescued in Lakhimpur, Domestic Help Arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, a five-year-old child who was kidnapped in Guwahati's Khanapara area a week ago has been safely recovered, police confirmed on Sunday.
As per sources, the child, who was allegedly taken by a domestic help, was rescued from the Boginodi area in Lakhimpur district after search operations were launched by the police.
The incident came to light when the child's mother, Bhonti Doley, filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station. Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation and successfully tracked down the child, who was brought back to Guwahati along with the arrested suspect, Sumi Gogoi.
There are also suspicions that the child's father, Biju Pegu, may be involved in the kidnapping. Both Sumi Gogoi and Biju Pegu have been arrested in connection with the case.
The sensational incident has has raised serious concerns about safety and security in the city.