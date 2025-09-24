"Stop the Drama": Veer Lachit Sena Slams Sanjive Narain

Veer Lachit Sena leader Bikash Axom has raised sharp questions on social media over the sudden change of venue for a high-profile press conference related to the untimely demise of Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Taking to Facebook, Axom wrote: “Why was the venue of the press conference changed? Why was the Gauhati Press Club replaced, Sanjive Narain? U won’t be able to hold a press conference. Stop the drama. Whatever needs to be done, the police and the Chief Minister will do it. #JusticeForZubeenGarg”

The press conference, originally scheduled at the Gauhati Press Club, will now be held at the Prag News office due to police restrictions and security considerations. The event is set to begin at 3 PM today.

Sanjive Narain, an associate of the late singer and CMD of AM Television Pvt Ltd, has been under scrutiny as his name appears in documents related to Zubeen Garg’s death. Though he was reportedly in Singapore on the night of September 19, Narain has come under public attention after a fan in Bongaigaon filed an FIR naming him.

Earlier, Narain had planned to hold the press conference at the Gauhati Press Club. However, the move sparked objections, as he had accompanied Zubeen to Singapore, raising questions about his involvement. Following police intervention, Narain shifted the conference to his office, where it is expected to reveal further information regarding the singer’s sudden demise.