Guwahati Police Rescue Abducted Minor Girl From Uttar Pradesh

An abducted girl from Assam’s Guwahati has been rescued from Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, a minor girl was kidnapped from Guwahati’s Rehabari and taken to Uttar Pradesh.

A complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazaar Police Station by the family members of the girl after the incident.

A team of the Paltan Bazaar police had left for Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. After launching search operations, the police rescued the girl.

A person identified as Ashok Kumar had kidnapped the minor girl. He has been arrested and is currently under interrogation by the police.

The girl was a student of class VII. She reportedly met Ashok in social media platform Instagram and was allegedly lured and taken to Uttar Pradesh.