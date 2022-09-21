Assam: 2 Held with Fake ID Cards for Appearing CRPF Recruitment Exam

The police have arrested two candidates who had come to appear for a recruitment exam at Jorabat in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district with fake identity cards.

The two candidates had come to appear for an exam at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at 9th Mile in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to reports, the duo hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad but had produced fake identity cards claiming themselves as residents of Assam.

The duo were caught red-handed by the locals of the area and then handed over to the Jorabat Police.

Upon interrogation by the police, the duo revealed that they had acquired the fake identity cards by providing Rs 3 lakhs to brokers.