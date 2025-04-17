Girl Found Critically Injured After Alleged Rape in Lakhimpur

In a shocking incident in Bongalmora, Lakhimpur, a girl was allegedly raped and later found in a critical condition by the roadside. She was immediately taken to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) for treatment.

Local residents have named Habijul as the prime accused and lodged a complaint against him. Police have begun an investigation and are actively searching for the suspect.

Lakhimpur Police have assured that strict action will be taken, and further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, a young woman was allegedly raped inside a vehicle while traveling from Morigaon to Guwahati. The accused, identified as Shahj Uddin, reportedly took the victim to Dakhingaon in Kahilipara at night and assaulted her inside the vehicle before dropping her back at Morigaon town.

According to the FIR lodged at Bhagaduttapur Outpost under Dispur Police Station (Case No. 322/25 U/s 64(1) BNS), the 27-year-old victim of Laharighat's Sapkati, stated that she was in a relationship with the accused but had broken up a year ago. On March 29, she met him in Morigaon town, where he allegedly lured her to Guwahati under the pretext of buying clothes. However, he allegedly raped her inside the vehicle at around 8 PM in Dakhingaon.