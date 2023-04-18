Kidnapped Minor Girl From Lanka Rescued in Guwahati, One Held

The Lanka police on Monday has launched an operation in Guwahati city and arrested one youth for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Kachari village in Hojai’s Lanka.

The operation was launched at Hatigaon locality in Guwahati city.

The arrested youth has been identified as Naimul Islam.

Meanwhile, the minor girl has been rescued by the police from the clutches of the culprit.

Earlier, the city police had rescued two abducted businessmen from Housefed Road in Guwahati last night.

Two businessmen, identified as Kanhaiya Singh and Uttam Jaiswal, of Dimapur, are believed to have been kidnapped by alleged drug lord Farooq Ahmed from Hatigaon on April 14.

According to reports, two businessmen were kidnapped from Guwahati railway station and were kept in a room on Housefed road of Guwahati's Hatigaon locality.

The kidnapers also demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for their release.

Meanwhile, suspected drug lord Farooq is on the run.

The city police then detained Farooq's wife namely Oli Devi Nath for questioning in connection to the case.