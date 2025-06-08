Kidney Transplant Planned for GMCH Superintendent at Kolkata Hospital

Dr. Abhijit Sarma, the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), is reported to be critically ill and is currently undergoing treatment at the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences (RTIICS) in Kolkata.

Advertisment

As per sources, Dr. Sarma is suffering from severe kidney-related complications and is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant surgery tomorrow at the renowned Kolkata-based hospital.

Dr. Sarma was recently shifted from Guwahati to Kolkata for advanced medical care after his condition worsened. Medical teams at RTIICS have completed the required evaluations, and preparations for the transplant are in progress.

The news has raised serious concern in the medical fraternity across Assam, as Dr. Sarma is widely respected for his service and leadership at GMCH.

Further updates on his health are awaited from hospital authorities.

Also Read: GMCH is Now Ready for Cadaveric Renal Transplant: Superintendent Abhijit Sarma