Kinds of Punishment Infamous Doc Couple May Face in Child Abuse Case- Know Here

Senior Advocate Bijon Mahanjan during an interaction with the media said, “Infamous doctor Sangeeta Dutta has been arrested and was charged under 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with other IPC sections. Most importantly, under the 307 of IPC section, minimum quantum of punishment is 10 years. It can elaborated like this, whoever takes an attempt upon someone to commit murder, if hurt caused to that person (victim) by such act, then the offender shall be liable either to imprisonment for life after the end of the trial, if found guilty.”