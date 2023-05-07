Kinds of Punishment Infamous Doc Couple May Face in Child Abuse Case- Know Here

The accused doctor, Sangeeta Dutta, who has been arrested in connection to the heinous child abuse case in Guwahati likely to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment if found guilty after the full trial.
Senior Advocate Bijon Mahanjan during an interaction with the media said, “Infamous doctor Sangeeta Dutta has been arrested and was charged under 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with other IPC sections. Most importantly, under the 307 of IPC section, minimum quantum of punishment is 10 years. It can elaborated like this, whoever takes an attempt upon someone to commit murder, if hurt caused to that person (victim) by such act, then the offender shall be liable either to imprisonment for life after the end of the trial, if found guilty.”
Apart from this, doctor Dutta and her husband has also been slapped with section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.
“Sangeeta Dutta and her doctor husband Waliul Islam has been slapped with the section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, for cruelty towards a child. The section pertains to “any person having control of the child, assaults, abandons, abuses, or willfully neglects the child”. The quantum of punishment under this section is 10 years, if found guilty, after the full trial.”
Mahanjan also informed that adopting a child without following the due process of law, he/she is liable to punishment under section 80 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Moreover, the person (he/she) handing over the custody of the child is also liable to punishment under the said section of the act, informed the senior advocate.
Meanwhile, upon interrogation, infamous Sangeeta Dutta has made startling revelation about her relationship with the victim girl.
In a video, which is making rounds in the media, Dutta revealed that the victim minor girl and another minor boy are not their children. Sangeeta also claimed that she does not know who their parents were and where they were from.
According to Sangeeta’s statement, the new born children were handed over to them as twins in the year 2019 by a woman. Before coming along with the police team, the accused doctor applied ‘make up’, said sources.
On the other hand, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Nandini Kakati said that during interrogation, Sangeeta Dutta confessed that the two kids were not her children.
The ADCP said, “Sangeeta had branded the child with a hot iron and even poured boiling water on her. Sangeeta has confessed today that she had lied to the police about the IVF treatment.”
The police have also suspected that the doctor couple has also physically abused their (supposedly adopted) minor son.
A team of officials of the Child Protection Commission on Sunday has arrived at the Paltan Bazaar Police Station. The team of officials will visit Sangeeta Dutta’s residence along with ADCP Nandini Kakati. The team would review the health status of the two children.
It may be mentioned that Sangeeta Dutta was arrested by the police on Saturday night. The doctor had gone into hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi. However, the police team headed by ADCP Central Nandini Kakati was able to track her down at a house on a hillock behind Greenwood resort. Sangeeta was then brought to the Paltan Bazaar police station overnight.