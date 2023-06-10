Diganta Biswa Sarma Sets Record with 300 Lectures on the Bhagavad Gita's Relevance

What sets Mr. Sarma's achievement apart is not only the number of lectures but also the languages in which they were delivered. His captivating talks were conducted in English, Assamese, and Bengali, catering to a diverse audience. Assam University's Centre for Studies in Human Development hosted the lecture series titled 'Understanding the Universal Message of Srimadbhagavad Gita in the Light of Sri Aurobindo,' while IIT-Guwahati invited Sarma to speak on 'Gita for Life in the Light of Sri Aurobindo.'