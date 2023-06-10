Diganta Biswa Sarma Sets Record with 300 Lectures on the Bhagavad Gita's Relevance

Renowned author and translator, Diganta Biswa Sarma, has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 300 lectures on the relevance of the Bhagavad Gita, with a special focus on Sri Aurobindo, within the realm of higher education in the country. This significant accomplishment was organized by the Centre for Studies in Human Development and IT at Assam University in Guwahati.
What sets Mr. Sarma's achievement apart is not only the number of lectures but also the languages in which they were delivered. His captivating talks were conducted in English, Assamese, and Bengali, catering to a diverse audience. Assam University's Centre for Studies in Human Development hosted the lecture series titled 'Understanding the Universal Message of Srimadbhagavad Gita in the Light of Sri Aurobindo,' while IIT-Guwahati invited Sarma to speak on 'Gita for Life in the Light of Sri Aurobindo.'
Both lecture series ran simultaneously from February 21, 2022, to June 8, 2023, captivating and enlightening audiences with the profound wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita. Sarma's expertise and insights provided a deep understanding of the teachings within the context of Sri Aurobindo's philosophy.
Building on his incredible achievements, Diganta Biswa Sarma will continue his scholarly journey by delivering a year-long series of 100 lectures. These lectures will be organized by the Capacity Building Centre (CBC) at Cotton University, further spreading knowledge and wisdom derived from the Bhagavad Gita.
It is worth mentioning that Sarma's dedication to disseminating knowledge extends beyond physical lectures. He previously delivered 100 online lectures organized by Assam University's Centre for Studies in Human Development from December 5, 2020, to December 25, 2021, reaching a wider audience and leaving a lasting impact on those seeking a deeper understanding of the Bhagavad Gita's timeless teachings.