Two Arrested by Guwahati Cyber Police for Selling Obscene Images on Telegram Messenger

The Guwahati cyber police have arrested two individuals involved in selling obscene images on Telegram Messenger. The accused have been identified as Gautam Das (27), son of Sarbeswar Das, a resident of Jatia, Kahilipara near ICICI Bank, and Manshab Biswas (19), son of Manoj Biswas, residing at House No. 5, Bylane No. 1, Mula Gabharu Path, under Dispur Police Station in Guwahati, Assam.

Both were apprehended late at night from Hatigaon in connection with Cyber PS Case No. 06/25 under Sections 77/79/356(2) of the BNS, 2023, read with Section 66E/67 of the IT Act, 2000.

According to police sources, the duo was engaged in selling explicit photographs of a young woman on Telegram Messenger. Gautam Das, identified as the victim’s former boyfriend, had allegedly shared her private pictures with a criminal network. The gang then used these images for blackmailing, while Manshab Biswas was responsible for executing the blackmailing activities.

Further investigations are underway to identify others involved in the racket.

