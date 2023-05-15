Know How Utpala Bose Arranged Sangeeta’s Surrogacy at Dispur Polyclinic

Explaining about the surrogacy process, Sarma said, “Surrogacy is a legal and scientific approach under IVF treatment and when the childless couples, after repeatedly failing to conceive through IVF treatment or unable to conceive due to physical health issues, then surrogacy is an option. For the surrogacy process, the genetic couple (childless couple) and a surrogate mother are required. And to coordinate between the genetic couple and the surrogate mother, a patient coordinator is required. Utpala Bose played the role of a coordinator for patients opting for surrogacy. She is not only the patient coordinator in our IVF centre but also of all the IVF centres in Guwahati.”