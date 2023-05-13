Sangeeta Datta’s Personal Assistant Sent to 5-Day Police Custody

Utpala Bose, the personal assistant of the prime accused Sangeeta Datta in the child abuse case in Guwahati has been sent to 5-days police custody on Saturday.
Utpala was reportedly arrested on Friday night. She is suspected to be the person behind arranging the children for the doctor couple Sangeeta Datta and Waliul Islam. As per sources, Utpala was absconding for three days and later surrendered herself at the Panbazar Police Station.
In yet another twist in the tale, the journalist detained by the police in connection with the heinous case that has shocked the entire state, Abhijit Bose, is set to file a defamation case against the police.
His name had popped up alongside the prime accused Sangeeta Datta, who is being held by the police for interrogation. According to information received, Abhijit Bose is the brother of the personal assistant of Dr Sangeeta Datta.
Abhijit Bose has opened up about the incident. He questioned the police’s need to handcuff him even though he was just called in for routine questioning in connection with the entire case.
Meanwhile, speaking to media personnel, Abhijit Bose said that Utpala Bose had come into contact with Sangeeta Datta in 2019. Prior to that Utpala Bose had been working for an institution named ‘Cordlife’, which preserved the umbilical cord of new-born babies.
Earlier on Friday, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Friday extended the police custody of Dr Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the shocking child abuse case that rocked the entire state.