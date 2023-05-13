Sangeeta Datta’s Personal Assistant Sent to 5-Day Police Custody

Meanwhile, speaking to media personnel, Abhijit Bose said that Utpala Bose had come into contact with Sangeeta Datta in 2019. Prior to that Utpala Bose had been working for an institution named ‘Cordlife’, which preserved the umbilical cord of new-born babies.

Earlier on Friday, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Friday extended the police custody of Dr Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the shocking child abuse case that rocked the entire state.