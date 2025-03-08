Koch-Rajbongshi Mancha Issues Ultimatum, Warns of Mass Protests

The Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilita Joutho Mancha, representing 12 organizations of the Koch-Rajbongshi community, convened an crucial meeting at the Dispur Press Club on Saturday to deliberate on longstanding demands concerning their identity, rights, and development. Following intense discussions, the Mancha submitted a special memorandum to Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, urging immediate government action.

A central demand outlined in the memorandum is the recognition of the Koch-Rajbongshi community as a Scheduled Tribe (ST), a long-pending issue that remains unaddressed. The Mancha has also reiterated its call for the re-establishment of the historic Kamatapur state, which they claim is integral to their heritage and self-governance. Another significant demand is granting special recognition to the Koch-Rajbongshi language, ensuring its preservation and official status.

The memorandum further highlights key demands, including the construction of a statue of the legendary Koch warrior Bir Chilarai in New Delhi and the formation of a Chilarai Regiment to honor the martial legacy of the community. Additionally, the Mancha has called for an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Koch-Rajbongshi regions and the reconstruction of the historic Gohai Kamal Ali road.

Serious concerns were raised regarding the rampant irregularities in development projects meant for the Koch-Rajbongshi community. The Mancha has demanded a high-level investigation into financial mismanagement and has specifically sought the immediate removal of Pranab Narayan Dev, the chairman of the Koch-Rajbongshi Development Council, over allegations of corruption.

Warning of escalated protests if their demands remain unfulfilled, the Mancha has declared its intention to gherao homes of ministers and MLAs. Leaders have explicitly stated that politicians should refrain from exploiting the Koch-Rajbongshi name for electoral gains in the upcoming state assembly elections. The organization vowed to confront any leader attempting to leverage the community’s identity for political mileage.

Among the 15-point demands, the Mancha has urged the central and state governments to hold a tripartite meeting by April 30, 2025, with all Koch-Rajbongshi organizations to resolve issues surrounding their demands. They have also called for the rehabilitation and mainstreaming of former members of the armed group KLO, who have renounced violence.

The Mancha has demanded the immediate establishment of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council outside the existing Sixth Schedule framework and expeditious elections for the Kamatapur Autonomous Council. Preservation of the community’s historical monuments, temples, and cultural landmarks was also emphasized in the memorandum. Additionally, they have demanded the introduction of the Koch-Rajbongshi language in primary education and the construction of Chilarai Bhavans along with statues of Bir Chilarai in every district and sub-divisional headquarters of Assam.

Further demands include establishing a University after Maharaja Naranarayan in Sonapur and converting Chilarai College in Golakganj, Dhubri, into a full-fledged university. The Mancha has also called for the establishment of Chilarai University in Mangaldoi. They have urged the Assam government to allocate Rs 1,000 crore in the upcoming state budget specifically for the Kamatapur Autonomous Council.

The Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilita Joutho Mancha has issued a stern warning that if their demands are not met soon, they will intensify their agitation. With mounting frustration over delayed promises and government inaction, the organization is prepared to escalate protests across the state, demanding justice, recognition, and development for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.