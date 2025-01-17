BJP is a Family, Will Work for Its Growth: Dilip Saikia

Newly appointed Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia emphasized the party’s unity, stating that BJP functions as a family, and everyone must work together for its growth.

He assured that relentless efforts would be made to achieve the party’s goals. Recognizing the diverse aspirations of different communities, Saikia pledged to hold discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to address their concerns.

“In 2025, we will work towards gaining public support through organizational activities. Our journey of development must not halt, and for that, I seek everyone’s cooperation,” he stated.

Looking ahead to 2026, Saikia expressed confidence in securing a massive mandate for the BJP to return to power.

Reflecting on his political journey, he said, “Today marks the completion of a full circle in my political career.”

He acknowledged that differences in opinions might exist within a family but emphasized that there should be no discord at heart. "Several party members had expressed interest in the state president’s position, but respecting party ideals, they stepped aside," Saikia added.

Saikia also stressed the importance of unity between majority and minority communities in making India a global leader.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia officially assumed charge as the president of the BJP Assam unit on Friday, replacing Bhabesh Kalita. The announcement was made at 11:30 AM, confirming Saikia’s uncontested appointment to the post.

Saikia, who represents the Darrang-Udalguri constituency in the Lok Sabha, was the sole contender after the BJP’s national leadership reportedly ruled out candidates like Pallab Lochan Das, Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli at the last moment.

Outgoing president Bhabesh Kalita congratulated Saikia and expressed confidence in his leadership. "Saikia has extensive experience in our organisation. I am sure he will perform well in his new role. I congratulate him on his elevation," Kalita said in Guwahati.

Kalita, an MLA from Rangia, has been associated with the BJP since 1991, serving as the Assam unit’s secretary from 2006 to 2011 and later as its general secretary. He held the post of state BJP president since 2021.

