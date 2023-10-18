Koinadhora Murder: Guwahati Police Find Second Phone Used By Accused

Guwahati Police on Wednesday managed to locate and recover the second mobile phone used by Gitashri Sinha in the case pertaining to the shooting and killing of Anjan Nath.
According to initial reports, a police team set out in search of the second mobile phone that was allegedly used by Gitashri Sinha to coordinate with the assailants and feed them the location of Anjan Nath.
The search operation was carried out near the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden. Reports stated that Gitashri Sinha's younger sister had dumped the mobile phone in the Bharalu River somewhere around the Zoo.
Based on that, the search operation was carried out today and the police were able to recover the mobile phone. The phone will now be taken in for inspection.
It may be noted that earlier, the police team had also found the murder weapon, the pistol used in shooting and injuring Anjan Nath from close range in Guwahati's Koinadhora area recently.
Officials said that the accused had tossed off the pistol in the Bharalu River after carrying out the shooting, according to directions from his accomplice.
On Monday, Guwahati Police singled out one Sourabh Goenka as the main accused behind the shocking murder of the youth, Anjan Nath.
Diganta Barah said, "The incident had taken place on October 12. In the ensuing investigation, we detained six people and interrogated them after which the entire incident has become clear. Sourabh Goenka is the main accused behind the killing of Anjan Nath."
He said, "We have information that Gitashri Sinha has previously been married twice. However, both her marriages ended in a divorce. After her last divorce, she was staying with her parents in Guwahati. Gitashri Sinha is a mother to a six-year-old child from her second marriage. That child is presently Tripura."
Throwing light on the complex case, the Guwahati Police Commissioner informed that the victim Anjan Nath and Gitashri Sinha had come to know each other sometime around four years ago. However, the family of Gitashri had not consented to their relationship. Moreover, there used to be frequent squabbles between the two, said Diganta Barah.