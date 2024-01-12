Lachit Ghat Shocker: Guwahati Police Seeks Birth Details From Hospitals
Taking the matter up urgently, Guwahati Police has swiftly acted and on Friday sought information from hospitals regarding recent births after the mortal remains of two infants were found in the city's Lachit Ghat.
The incident took place on Thursday (January 11) when in the evening, officials from Bharalumukh Police Station in Guwahati witnessed the bodies of two infants lying beside a dug out pit at Lachit Ghat. A suo moto case was registered by the police and investigation was opened into the shocking case.
According to the information received today, the police have sought details of recent parents who have given birth across hospitals in Guwahati. In addition, several other angles are being looked into simultaneously, officials said.
The police are also looking into nearby CCTV camera footages that cover the Lachit Ghat stretch to identify people who have come to the Ghat with containers that may be carrying the bodies of the infants.
It may be noted that the matter came to the fore on Thursday after the recovery of the bodies. The mortal remains of the two infants were initially believed to be aged around five to six months old and were left at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.
Officials said that they suspect the pits were dug to bury the bodies, however, the bodies were left beside the pits.
While one of the deceased infants was a male, the other was a female. Police officials said that they witnessed the mortal remains lying at Lachit Ghat in the evening.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the murders took place in the early parts of the day after which the bodies were left at Lachit Ghat.