Lakhimpur Youth Found Dead in Rented Space in Guwahati

The body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati's Hatigaon on Saturday, reports said.

The youth was reportedly found dead inside House no 40 in Hatigaon's Shankar Path.

According to reports, the youth has been identified as Pradip Das, hailing from Lakhimpur's Ghilamora. He was employed in a restaurant and residing along with his friend in a rented house in Hatigaon, reports added.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati police have arrived at the incident spot and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the youth's death.

