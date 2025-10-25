Lakhs Lost Under Skill Development Scheme? Guwahati Police Take Action

In a major crackdown, Guwahati's Basistha police conducted a raid at Uttarayan Heights, targeting a fraudulent company operating under the name Manhit Exim Pvt. Ltd., a seven-year-old firm registered in West Delhi and claiming affiliation with the Skill Development program of the Government of India. The company is alleged to have swindled lakhs of rupees under the pretext of skill development training.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka said,

"The company had reportedly claimed to provide training to students across seven centers in Assam, enrolling around 200 students. Each student was allegedly paid ₹13.50 per hour for training. However, investigations revealed that in cases where the actual number of students was fewer, the company created fake marksheets and documents to continue defrauding funds."

During the operation, police arrested three young men — Manoj Kumar (Project Coordinator, Haryana), Alekh Singh (Rajasthan), and Ishwar Prasar Yadav (Rajasthan). The city police also seized cash amounting to ₹2 lakh, several fake documents, and froze multiple bank accounts linked to the fraudulent activities.

DCP Mrinal Deka added, "A formal case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. This operation is part of our continued effort to crack down on financial fraud and ensure accountability in skill development programs across the state."

