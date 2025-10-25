Live-In Partner Arrested After Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Guwahati's Hatigaon

In a recent development concerning the recovery of a deceased woman in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area, city police are investigating potential links to drug-related activities. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka confirmed that the identity of the woman is yet to be verified, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to reports, the prime accused, Rohan Kashyap, also known as Nayan Das, had a girlfriend, Banjita Rabha, who had traveled to her native village in Boko about a week ago. During her absence, Nayan allegedly brought another woman to the rented residence. Banjita reportedly discovered the body upon returning late Friday night, prompting immediate police intervention.

Banjita has been taken into custody for questioning as authorities attempt to reconstruct the events leading up to the incident. A post-mortem was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the presence of a magistrate, with the procedure video-recorded for legal purposes.

The rented house, located at No. 12, Lakshmi Nagar, Hatigaon, had been occupied by the couple, who were in a live-in relationship for the past one and a half months. Nayan Kashyap is reportedly married and a father, despite his involvement with another woman.

The woman’s body was discovered wrapped in a blanket on a bed, alongside a substantial quantity of drugs, drug containers, and over ₹1.5 lakh in cash. A forensic team, along with the CID, conducted a detailed examination of the scene and collected evidence for further investigation.

Nayan Das initially fled but was later arrested. In a media statement, he admitted to consuming drugs with the deceased but denied causing her death, "We both consumed drugs. She collapsed due to an overdose. I did not kill her. I have been using drugs since the lockdown. I am only a user and not involved in trafficking."

Police, however, are probing his potential involvement in broader drug dealings and investigating whether the woman’s death resulted solely from an overdose or if foul play was involved. The incident, including Nayan bringing another woman into the residence during Banjita’s absence, points to a complex love triangle potentially entangled with drug abuse.

During the investigation of Dispur PS Case No. 868/2025 under Section 103(1) BNS, 2023, arrested accused person Nayan Das revealed that he had kept the victim’s mobile phones at Maa Kamakhya Hotel, Sarabhati, Ulubari. Following his guidance, police searched Room No. 206 on the second floor of the hotel, recovering two of the victim’s mobile phones and a soap box containing approximately 13 grams of suspected brown sugar. All items were seized in the presence of witnesses, and the probe continues.

