"Land Not for Adani": CM Sarma Clarifies Govt Acquisition Near Guwahati Airport

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday clarified that the state government’s move to acquire 400-500 bighas of land near the Guwahati airport is purely aimed at preventing future corporate takeovers, particularly by entities like Adani, and not intended for eviction or private handover.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “The primary objective behind acquiring this land is to safeguard it from being purchased by corporate entities like Adani in the future. If we don’t secure the land now, there’s a strong possibility that Adani or other private players may buy it later. Several businessmen have already purchased plots in the area.”

He strongly dismissed any speculation regarding the eviction of local residents. “Let me be clear that there is no question of evicting local people. On the contrary, our effort is to protect and preserve this land for the benefit of indigenous communities,” the chief minister added.

Outlining the state’s development vision for the area, the Chief Minister said that three key projects have been planned as part of the government’s initiative.

"We have envisioned three major state-led projects on this land. First, we plan to build a stadium to promote the concert economy. Second, a modern convention centre will be developed. And third, we aim to establish an entertainment hub. I want to emphasize that this is a purely state government initiative, and it has no link whatsoever with Adani, Ambani, or any private corporate house,” he said.

