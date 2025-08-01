"No Orunodoi Benefits in August, Orunodoi 3.0 to Begin Next Month": Assam CM

No beneficiary will receive the scheme benefits of Orunodoi 3.0 in August, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press briefing in Guwahati's Lok Sewa Bhawan on Friday.

The Chief Minister stated that while all formalities to transition from Orunodoi 2.0 to 3.0 have been completed, the benefits will begin reaching people only after the official launch on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to CM Sarma, this new phase of Orunodoi will cover approximately 40 lakh beneficiaries across Assam, including 6 lakh in the BTAD areas and 36 lakh in non-BTAD regions, making it the largest single welfare outreach in the state's history. However, the rollout of Orunodoi 3.0 will take around a month, and no funds will be disbursed in August.

"This time, the number of Orunodoi beneficiaries stands at 40 lakh approximately, with 6 lakh in BTAD areas and 36 lakh in non-BTAD regions. We have thoroughly matched the entire beneficiary database with other government databases to ensure that no ineligible individual can enter the scheme. Yesterday, we completed all necessary procedures to transition from Orunodoi 2.0 to Orunodoi 3.0. The previous phase, Orunodoi 2.0 was officially closed in July,” he said addressing the media.

He further said, "As part of the new phase, our newly elected panchayat representatives and members of the district administration will visit every household with a letter from me, informing them of their selection for the scheme. The rollout of Orunodoi 3.0 will take about a month. No beneficiary will receive scheme benefits in August. On September 17, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, we will formally inaugurate Orunodoi 3.0. This will mark the first time in Assam's history that 40 lakh families are being brought under a single welfare scheme.”

CM Srama further elaborated that the state government has taken a unique approach this time; door-to-door visits will be conducted by newly elected panchayat members and district officials, who will carry a personal letter from the Chief Minister to each selected household along with a book.

“In addition to the letter, a book will also be delivered, so that not only will people receive financial assistance, but something to read as well. 40 lakh families will receive this book along with the government benefit,” he added.