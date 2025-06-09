Land Rights Body Slams Assam CM, Says "Misleading Public on Barduar Township"

The Land Rights Joint Struggle Committee has strongly condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent remarks in the Assembly regarding land pattas for tribal communities, particularly in the context of the Barduar Tea Estate.

In an official press statement released by the representatives of the Land Right Joint Struggle Committees — Krishna Gogoi, Pranab Doley, and Subrata Talukdar — the organization alleged that the Chief Minister made “blatantly false” claims when he stated that no evictions of indigenous people have taken place under the BJP government or will occur in the future.

“This is an outright lie,” the statement read, “because since Himanta Biswa Sarma became Chief Minister in 2021, the attacks on tribal lands have been at an all-time high.”

The committee further accused the government of working to transfer lakhs of bighas of traditional tribal farmland in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, BTR, and Rabha Hasong areas to corporate interests under the 'Advantage Assam' initiative. “The government has made decisions to hand over indigenous lands to benefit Adani, Ambani, Jay Shah, and Ramdev,” the statement alleged, adding that mass protests against these decisions are ongoing.

The committee also criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly trying to deflect criticism by invoking communal issues. “Whenever these questions are raised, the Chief Minister brings up Hindu-Muslim topics to divert attention from the real issue. Today’s Assembly session was no different,” they stated.

Addressing CM Sarma’s remarks on the Satellite Township project at Barduar and the land patta issue, the committee took serious exception to the Chief Minister's comment that only those residing since before 1975 would be eligible for land pattas.

“What kind of logic is this?” the statement questioned. “How can 1975 be set as the cutoff for granting land rights to indigenous people living in tribal areas? People are demanding pattas for all lands currently under their possession.”

The committee also noted contradictions within the government’s own statements. “When will the indigenous landholders actually receive their pattas? The Chief Minister gave no clear answer. In fact, the Revenue Minister had earlier promised that pattas would be granted by February 2025, but today the CM said pattas would be given only after the government purchases the tea estate land,” the statement read.

They further pointed out discrepancies between statements made by Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and the Chief Minister. “Even within the same government, different leaders are saying different things,” they remarked.

Regarding the Satellite Township project, the committee alleged that the Chief Minister was attempting to mislead the public. “Official announcements referred to it as Borduar Satellite Township, but today in the Assembly, he called it Palasbari Township. What kind of confusion is this?” they asked.

The committee rejected the Chief Minister’s explanation that a Satellite Township only involves roads, water supply, and electricity. “He conveniently left out the major industrial projects associated with it, which pose serious threats to the tribal demography of the region,” they said.

In conclusion, the Land Rights Joint Struggle Committee demanded the government must officially cancel the Borduar Satellite Township project as per the people’s demand, land pattas must be granted to all current landholders, the livelihoods of Adivasi communities dependent on remaining tea garden land must be protected, vacant parts of the tea estate must be used to set up government-run educational and healthcare institutions for the general welfare of the Rabha Hasong region, upholding the character of a welfare state.

