Landslide Hits Guwahati's Pandu, Family of 6 Evacuated

At least six people of a family were evacuated to safer places after a landslide hit the Pandu locality of Guwahati following heavy rainfall on Monday.
According to sources, the Gramya Nagar Path in Pandu has been completely blocked after a guard wall collapsed on the house following the landslide. Further, property worth Rs 2 lakhs have been destroyed in the incident, sources added.
The Fire & Emergency Services stated that a team has reached the incident site and rescue operations are underway.
The rescued persons have been identified as Sushanta Biswas (54), Renuka Biswas (77), Rimjhim Dey (23), Mintu Dey (48), Gouri Dey (37) and Prantik Dey (16), sources said.